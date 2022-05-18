Five Ghanaian players who could light up the World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

The World Cup is the biggest international competition in football if not the best and biggest tournament in the sport.



This is the stage where great players represent their countries, give their all and above all showcase their talent to the world.



It is a competition where great players are expected to deliver and bring pride to their countries.



Superstars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe, Benzema, and the likes have the spotlight on them to light up the 2022 edition of the tournament.



But just like Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, Stephen Appiah and Kevin Prince Boateng grabbed headlines during the 2006 and 2010 editions of the tournament, there are some Ghanaian players who could also announce themselves to the World in 2022 by leaving a mark in Qatar.



Here Ghanaian players who could light up the World Cup



Thomas Partey



Thomas Partey is set for his first-ever World Cup tournament. It is without doubt that the Arsenal star will make it count.



He is the assistant captain of the Black Stars and his goal qualified Ghana to the mundial.



At the tournament he would want to make a name for himself and ensure the Black Stars replicate or go beyond their best finish which is the quarter finals.



Kudus Mohammed



Kudus Mohammed is one of the best players in the Black Stars squad. Despite being just 22-years-old, Kudus is on of the key figures in the squad.



For quite sometime now, the Ajax man has been battling injuries but the few times he has been on the pitch, he always prove his worth.



He will definitely play a pivotal role if Ghana will have a successful World Cup. Kudus Mohammed on a good day is unplayable and he would use the World Cup to justify his himself as one the best players to keep an eye on in the next generation.



Hudson Odoi



Callum Hudson-Odoi is a British-born Ghanaian and is currently in the process of switching his nationality to play for the Black Stars.



All things being equal, Hudson Odoi will join the Black Stars for the tournament in Qatar.



Odoi is regarded as one of the best U-23 players in the World and has won a lot of laurels at club level including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Europa League, Club World Cup and the FA Cup.



He will be one stars to watch in the Ghana squad.



Kamaldeen Sulemana



Kamaldeen Sulemana is an exciting winger who has established himself as one of the best young footballers in Europe. Since joining Stade Rennes in the French Ligue 1, he has showcased the enormous talent he possesses.



However, he has not had luck in terms of injuries and has missed a series of matches at the tail end of the season.



A fit Sulemana is a joy to watch and his performance against PSG and in the Europa Conference league affirms it. Barring any injury situation, he will take the World Cup by storm.



Daniel Kofi Kyereh



The Saint Pauli man has had an exceptional season in the Bundesliga 2, scoring 13 plus 11 assist in 33 appearances.



His flare, ball carrying and his playmaking abilities is exquisite. At the World Stage he would want to bring everything into play.



Daniel Kofi Kyereh is deserves a mention in Ghanaian players who could light up the World Cup.





