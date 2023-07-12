Five Ghanaian millionaires Otumfuo could appoint as Asante Kotoko boss

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

The life patron of Asante Kotoko, Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, during the first week of July 2023, ordered the dissolution of both the board and management of the club.



The now-defunct board was appointed by Otumfuo in 2020 with businessman Dr. Kwame Kyei as its chair while Mr. Jude Arthur served as vice.



Other members included, Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Kwamena Mensah, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Kofi Amoah Abban, MD of RigWorld Oil Group, Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey, CEO of Lexta Ghana Limited, James Osei Brown, CEO Joshob Construction Company, Nana Ankobeahene of Asanteman – Baffour Kwame Kusi, Alhaji Lamin and Joseph Yaw Adu.



The board then appointed the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management to run the day-to-day affairs at the club.



But after three years of service, the life patron has decided to give the club a new direction by handing the team over to a millionaire with hopes of achieving better heights than the past group did.



Here are some millionaires rumoured to be considered for the job:



Kenpong



Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) is the founder of the Kenpong group. The group consists of a football academy, a real estate company, and a travel and tour agency among others.



He is a Kotoko fan and has also served as a Kotoko board member.



Despite



Dr. Osei Kwame Despite an entrepreneur and a philanthropis. He is the founder of Despite Firm Ltd. A group that has a trading company and media group as its subsidiaries.



The Millionaire is a staunch Kotoko fan and has served as a board member of the club.



Sammy Kuffour



Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour is a renowned businessman. He is one of the richest former Ghanaian footballers and thus could be considered for the vacant role.



In 2020, Kuffour was considered for Asante Kotoko's CEO role as some board members deemed him fit. However, he got beaten to the job by Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Kuffour's name is up again, but this time, as an executive board member.



Kwaku Oteng



Business Mogul, Kwaku Oteng is also in the race to become Kotoko's executive board director.



Rumours about Oteng being considered for the job went off the roof after his meeting with Otumfuo in April.



He is the owner of Angel Group of Companies, which include broadcasting services, educational institutes, alcoholic manufacturers, and others.





Koffi Abban



Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban is a Ghanaian oil and gas entrepreneur and a philantrpist. He served on the just-defunct Asante Kotoko board.



According to the report, he is keen to have the executive chairmanship role to steer the club to success.



