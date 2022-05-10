Five Ghanaian boxers who were tipped for greatness but failed to live up to expectations

Boxing News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Feature



From their first amateur bout, some Ghanaian boxers were touted as potential world champions due to the level of determination and zeal they showed in the ring.



However, after gaining the hype some of these boxers either failed to live up to expectations or have not been given the needed support to showcase their prowess on the big stage.



Here are some Ghanaian boxers who have failed to live up to expectations.



Bastie Samir







From his days in the national team, Black Bombers, Bastie Samir was seen as one of the brightest boxers in the amateur division. Bastie won silver in the welterweight division at the 2007 All-Africa Games and went on to represent Ghana at the 2008 Summer Olympics.



The boxer later moved to the United States to train in Mayweather’s camp and won 11 bouts. In 2017, Bastie was touted as the next big thing in Ghana after knocking out Bukom Banku. However, 5 years after his triumph, the boxer has not gotten a world title shot and has fallen below the pecking order despite being undefeated in 19 fights at age 32.



Duke Micah







From the camp of Bronx Boxing Gym, Duke Akueteh Micah started as an amateur and competed at the 2012 Olympics. Nicknamed the Baby Terminator, Micah held the WBO Africa bantamweight title for a while before going on to win the Commonwealth bantamweight title in 2016.



The promising boxer solidified his dominance with a WBC International bantamweight title in a bout to open the Bukom Boxing Arena. After making two defences to the WBC title, Micah earned a World title shot after his 3 years stay in the US.



In a very bizarre fashion, Micah lost the fight in the third round against Johnriel Casimero and has since not mounted the ring since 2020.



Frederick Lawson







‘General Okunka’ was the next biggest thing in Ghana boxing. Frederick Lawson had it all from discipline, athletic and a skillset of a pugilist yet he failed to shine on the biggest stage. With a record of 24 undefeated fights, Frederick’s career came crashing to Canada’s Kevin Bizier.



However, the welterweight boxer bounced back to win the WBC title at the Bukom Boxing Arena and went on to win 2 bouts in the US. At a time when many thought General Okunka was back to his best after singing unto Top Rank Promotions, Lawson lost to Juan Ruiz.



The fringe Venezuelan boxer knocked him out in the 4th round. The one-time IBF African title holder who Manny Pacquiao wanted to spare attempted a return to the ring but lost to Charles Hatley for the USNBC title.



Wasiru Mohammed







Despite being ranked sixth best super-bantamweight boxer in the world in 2019 and undefeated in 12 bouts, Wasiru Mohammed has gone missing. The WBO Global belt holder knocked out Benin’s John Amuzu to earn a good chance at a world title shot.



The boxer at one time expressed his ambitions to avenge his pal, Isaac Dogboe’s defeats to Emmanuel Navarette but has not been able to realize that dream. As a boxer in the world rankings, many have expected a lot from Wasiru but the boxer has become a casualty of poor management.



Although many promoters have expressed interest in the boxer, his manager John Manfo is still holding on to the destiny of a boxer who has the potential of winning a world title for Ghana.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below











Emmanuel Gameboy Tagoe







Name a boxer who has been very fortunate and Emmanuel the Gameboy Tagoe would surely be part. For someone who never went through the ranks as an amateur, Gameboy became a household name in Bukom, the community regarded as the home of boxing.



Except for his first pro-fight he lost, Gameboy whitewashed 20 boxers either by a knockout or a unanimous decision. In 2012 when Ghana’s football icon Asamoah Gyan wanted to venture into boxing, he opted for Gameboy after he defeat George Ashie in a majority decision.



The lightweight boxer went on to become the WBA and IBO lightweight champion with 32 undefeated fights till he parted from the Baby Jet Boxing Promotions. Gameboy’s style of fighting was a turnoff for many Ghanaian boxing fans but the hope of seeing him become a world champion is what gave hope.



However, when the opportunity presented itself for a world title eliminator, Gameboy flopped and lost to Ryan Garcia. At age 32, it appears to be game over for the local champion and rather a time to rack money.



Author; Joseph Adamafio



