Five Ghana Premier League coaches who could coach Black Stars in the near future

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian-based coaches have improved their knowledge of football and are able to define the right tactics to fit their teams.



In the last three years, some local coaches have earned plaudits for how they set up their teams and implement strategies and tactics to get the best out of their sides.



The new breed of coaches are gradually changing the narrative about the abilities of the local-based trainer.



Some football enthusiasts have argued that these managers should be trusted with the Black Stars because they have seemingly proven that they know their stuff.



In that regard, GhanaWeb takes a look at five coaches who could become Black Stars coaches in future.



Samuel Boadu



Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu is number one on the list.



Boadu has had a steady rise in his career from lower tear side, Asokwa Diportivo, Medeama and now Hearts.



He broke Hearts' 11 years trophy jinx in just 6 months at helms and concluded with the treble.



In his first full season, he won two trophies to take his tally to 5. Along the line, his tactics and understanding of the game are well represented by his team which has earned him prominence among his peers.



The young manager is currently not far from managing the national team in the future.



Prosper Ogum Narteh



The Asante Kotoko manager is known for his possession-based playing style.



He implemented his style at WAFA, steering the Academy lads to a third-place finish in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



In the 2021/2022 season, he led Kotoko to league glory in his first year. His interpretation of how the game should be played and getting his way around an opponent is apt.



Many believe if there should be a local coach to take over the reins at the senior national team, it should be Prosper Narteh.



Bismark Kobby-Mensah



The 38-year-old manager has his name on the list after steering Karela United to an astonishing fourth-place finish in the 2021/2022 campaign.



The former Ghana youth international is tipped to be one of the top Ghanaian coaches.



With his growth from Samartex to Karela, Kobby-Mensah looks destined for the top and could end up in the Black Stars dugout one day.



His tactical variations and understanding of the game have earned him a name in the local media.



Ibrahim Tanko



Accra Lions manager, Ibrahim Tanko has been in and around the Black Stars for a while now. He served as an assistant coach under, James kwesi Appiah.



A few weeks ago, the Ghana Football Association appointed Tanko as Black Meteors head coach, a role he held four years ago.



Among the listed coaches Tanko appears to be the favourite for a Black Stars job in the future.



Mingle Kasim Ocansey



Bechem United coach, Kasim Mingle Ocansey is one of the defensive-minded coaches in Ghana.



He sets his team up in a defensive shape and relies on direct football and quick counter to create goal-scoring opportunities.



In the 2021/2022 season, he took mid-table side Bechem to finish second in the GPL and also finish as runners-up in the FA Cup.



Mingle makes the list of coaches who could become a Black Stars coach in the future.





EE/KPE