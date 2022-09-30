Five Black Stars players whose inclusion in World Cup squad will divide opinions

Sports News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Following the September international break, the Black Stars players were scrutinised and chastised. After Ghana's supposedly average performances against Brazil and 139th-ranked Nicaragua, almost every member of the squad faced criticism.



However, some players have received a lot of backlash and criticism as compared to others and their inclusion in the ultimate World Cup squad will divide opinions.



Here are the five players who divide opinions at the Black Stars Jordan Ayew



Jordan Ayew has been heavily criticised for failing to score for the Black Stars, and many believe he should be benched.



Other Ghanaians, however, believe the Crystal Palace forward brings more to the team than just goals, and thus his presence is required.



Felix Afena Gyan



The critics have claimed that Felix Afena-Gyan is too young and inexperienced to lead the Black Stars' attacking line. He should thus be sacrificed.



While some believe he can lead the line, the Black Stars are short on playmakers who can feed him the ball.



Issahaku Fatawu



Many Ghanaians believe that, despite having a high ceiling, Issahaku Fatawu should be dropped from the squad. Some argue that his play lacks maturity and that he should be allowed to develop at Sporting Lisbon before being drafted back into the national team.



Others believe he has a lot to offer the team but appears to be overburdened by his starting spot.



Dede Ayew



Many believe the Black Stars captain has passed his prime and contributes little to the team when he plays. As a result, he should be dropped from the starting lineup or the team entirely.



Another school of thought holds that Ayew's experience is essential in the team, if for no other reason. In addition, given his goal-scoring record against the available attackers, playing offensive right behind the striker will be ideal because he is potent.



Dede has scored 73 goals in 107 appearances for the Black Stars.



Baba Rahman



Baba Rahman has not been a better version of himself in recent Black Stars games, and some Ghanaians believe he should not be with the team for the World Cup.



Meanwhile, some believe that betting on Gideon Mensah, Baba's backup, is a huge risk. At least, Baba has seen it all and could weather the storm when the going gets tough.





