Five Black Princesses players to watch at 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Tuesday, 9 August 2022

There are many exciting talents to feature for the Black Princesses as the team is set to make their sixth consecutive appearance in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.



The Princesses have never advanced past the group stage in their previous five appearances, hence they will rely on some top talents to break the jinx this time.



Ghana are in Group D with defending champions Japan, the United States, and the Netherlands. The tournament is slated to commence on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.



Here are five players to watch in the Black Princesses squad



Mukarama Abdulai



The Deportivo Alves striker won the golden shoe and bronze ball during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2018.



Mukarama Abdulai is expected to replicate her outstanding performance at the U-17 World Cup in the U-20 World Cup.



Sharon Sampson



Telge United forward, Sharon Esinam Sampson is a Ghanaian born in Sweden. Sharon is set for her first international tournament in Ghana colours.



With her speed and quick feet, the winger is expected to help Ghana's attack.



In six games in the Swedish Division 2 Women's League, the forward has four goals and three assists.



Evelyn Badu



Evelyn Badu, a continental star and the captain of the side, will lead the team as they attempt to make history at the World Cup.



Following her outstanding performance in the inaugural edition of the CAF Women's Champions League(WCL) in 2021, Badu won the CAF Women's Young Player award at the 2022 CAF awards.



The Avaldsnes IL midfielder would want to lead by example and impress as she did for her former side, Hasaacas in the WCL.



Doris Boaduwaa



The CAF Young Player of the Year nominee for 2022 is a key figure in the Black Princesses squad.



Boaduawaa was vital to Hasaacas Ladies finishing second in the CAFWCL in 2021. She was named in the team of the tournament.



In their final pre-World Cup friendly, the Black Princesses defeated Club Sport Herediano FF 6-0.



Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah



Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah is a striker who plays in the Women's Premier League for Ampem Darkoa Ladies.



In 2021, she won the Golden Boot after scoring 17 goals. She has three goals in four games for the Princesses as they prepare for the World Cup.





