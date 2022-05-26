Five Asante Kotoko players called up to Black Stars B squad for CHAN qualifiers

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars 'B' coach has invited five Asante Kotoko players for the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers, which begins in June.



Danlad Ibrahim, Richard Boadu, Imoro Ibrahim, Mudasiru Salifu, and Abdul Ganiyu Ismail have been named in Annor Walker's provisional list, according to reports.



Ghana will play Benin in the qualifiers.



The winner of the tie will be drawn against six other countries from the WAFU Zone B for the final round of qualifiers.



According to the draw procedure released by CAF, three teams will qualify from the WAFU Zone B to the final tournament.



The draw for the qualifiers will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at CAF’s headquarters in Cairo.



18 teams will qualify for the main tournament which will be hosted by Algeria next year



Below is the procedure for the draw:



Northern Zone (2 teams to qualify + HOST)



Engaged Teams: Libya & Morocco



Since there are only two teams engaged from this Zone and only two teams are qualified from this zone ((in addition to the host that is automatically qualified); hence Libya and Morocco are automatically qualified for the final tournament.



Western Zone A (3 teams to qualify)



Engaged Teams (9): All MAs engaged.



Level I – Guinea, Mali, Mauritania



Level II – Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Cap Vert, Liberia, Gambia & Sierra Leone



First Round: The six teams from Level II will play against each other. The first team drawn will play against the 2nd team drawn, the 3rd team drawn will play against the 4th team drawn and the 5th team drawn will play against the 6th team drawn. The team drawn last will play the second match at home.



Second Round: Teams of level I will play against the winners of the 1st round.



Guinea will play against the winner of match 1/2 – Mali will play against the winner of match 3/4 and Mauritania will play against the winner of match 5/6



The teams of level 1 play the 2nd match at home.



Western Zone B (3 teams to qualify)



Engaged Teams (7): All MAs engaged.



Level I – Nigeria, Burkina Faso & Niger



Level II – Côte d’Ivoire & Togo



Level III – Ghana & Benin.



1st Round: The two teams from Level III will play against each other. A draw will be done to determine the order of the matches. The team drawn last will play second match at home.



2nd Round: A team will be drawn from Level I to play against a team that will be drawn from Level II. The procedure will be repeated 2 times. The last team remaining will play against the winner of the 1st round (Winner 1/2).



Level I will play the 2nd match at home.



Central Zone (3 teams to qualify)



Engaged Teams (6 teams): Sao tome are suspended & Gabon did not engage.



Level I – Cameroon, DR Congo & Congo



Level II – Equatorial Guinea, Central Africa, & Chad



First Round: A team will be drawn from Level I to play against a team that will be drawn from Level II. The procedure will be repeated 3 times.



The teams of level 1 play the 2nd match at home.



Central East Zone (3 teams to qualify)



Engaged Teams (9): Eritrea & Kenya did not engage.



Level I – Rwanda, Uganda, Sudan



Level II – Tanzania, Ethiopia, Burundi, South Sudan, Somalia & Djibouti.



First Round: The six teams from Level II will play against each other. The 1st team drawn will play against the 2nd team drawn, the 3rd team drawn will play against the 4th team drawn and the 5th team drawn will play against the 6th team drawn. The team drawn last will play second match at home.



Second Round: Teams of level I will play against the winners of the 1st round.



Rwanda will play against the winner of match 1/2 – Uganda will play against the winner of match 3/4 and Sudan will play against the winner of match 5/6



The teams of level 1 play the 2nd match at home.



The aggregate winners are qualified to the Final Tournament.



Southern Zone (3 teams to qualify)



Engaged Teams (13): Lesotho did not engage



Level I – Zambia, Namibia, Angola, Zimbabwe, Madagascar & Eswatini



Level II –South Africa, Mozambique, Comoros, Mauritius & Botswana



Level III –Malawi & Seychelles.



1st Round: The teams from Level III will play against each other. A draw will be done to determine the order of the matches. The team drawn last will play second match at home.



2nd Round: A team will be drawn from Level I to play against a team that will be drawn from Level II. The procedure will be repeated 5 times. The last team remaining will play against the winner of the 1st round (Winner 1/2).



Level I will play second match at home.



3rd Round: The winner of matches 3/4 will play against the winner of matches 5/6 and the winner of 7/8 will play against 9/10 and the winner of 11/12 will play against 13/14



The winner of matches 15/16, 17/18 and 19/20 are qualified to the Final Tournament