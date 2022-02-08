Fit-again Nicholas Opoku features for Amiens Reserves in game against Marcq

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Nicholas Opoku had the first taste of football in six months over the weekend when he featured for the Amiens SC Reserve team in the game against lower-tier side Marcq.



The centre-back had to undergo surgery to deal with an injury in July 2021. As a result, he had to spend six months in the treatment room to heal.



In the past week, Nicholas Opoku had made significant progress in rehab and is now able to train.



With his club hoping to have him back for the crucial part of the second round of the French Ligue 2 season, the player was given the opportunity to play for the Amiens SC Reserve team on Saturday.



Although he is not in the best shape yet, Nicholas Opoku managed to play at a high level and looks set to join the first team of his club this week.



The progress of the player is a piece of good news for Ghana with the Black Stars in need of all available top players next month for the final round of the African qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

