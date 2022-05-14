Fit-again Kamaldeen Sulemana returns to Rennes squad to face Marseille tonight

Sports News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has been passed fit and included in Rennes' squad for their final home game of the season against Marseille.



The talented footballer has been named to the matchday squad and is expected to play at Roazhon Park on Saturday night.



Sulemana had been out with a back injury for three months. As a result, he has missed the previous 12 league games.



He returned to training earlier this week, and after demonstrating no complications, coach Bruno Génésio decided to use him against Marseille.



"Kamaldeen Sulemana will be absent in Nantes [on Wednesday] but I have high hopes that he can apply [in the final game of the season] against Marseille,” coach Génésio said earlier.



Sulemana's debut season has been ruined by injury.



He moved to Rennes from the Danish side NordDsjallaend for an undisclosed fee of €20 million.



He hit the ground running right away, scoring a spectacular goal against Lens. Sulemana went on to achieve three more goals and add two assists, finishing the first round as one of the team's best players.



However, he has not enjoyed the second round due to the injury.



Sulemana was a member of the Black Stars squad that was eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations group stage earlier this year.



He did not, however, make the squad that defeated Nigeria to secure World Cup qualification because he was injured.