First mission done - Daniel Afriyie reacts to Black Galaxies win over Benin

Daniel Afriyie celebrating his goal with Razak Kassim(L) and Konadu Yiadom(R) Daniel Afriyie celebrating his goal with Razak Kassim(L) and Konadu Yiadom(R)

Black Galaxies forward, Daniel Afriyie has reacted to the team's advancement to the next round of the 2023 Championship of African Nations qualifying series.

Ghana eliminated Benin, thrashing the West African side 4-0 on aggregate; 3-0 in the and 1-0 in the second leg, with Bairnieh scoring two of the four goals.

After his second sealed the qualification, the Hearts of Oak forward took to Twitter to react to the victory.

‘First mission done, Unto the next round Ghana Football Association @HeartsOfOakGH, OGYA NAA”, he Tweeted.

Ghana will now face Nigeria in the next round of the qualifiers. The first leg of the tie will be played in Ghana on August 26/28, with the second leg scheduled for September 1/ 2.

The 2023 CHAN tournament will be hosted in Algeria. Ghana will be hoping to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2014.

Ghana have made three appearances in the tournament, finishing runners-up twice.




