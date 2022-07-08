First-ever Accra Inter-City Marathon launched

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: GNA

The first-ever Accra Inter-City Marathon, dubbed the "Ga Homowo Marathon", promises lots of excitement after it was officially launched on Wednesday, July 6, amidst glamour, culture and tradition.



The 21-kilometre race is set to take place on Saturday, July 30, 2022, and would see thousands of athletes from across Ghana and some elite athletes from Kenya compete for the ultimate GH10,000 cash prize.

The race is part of the activities marking the annual Ga Homowo Festival and would start from Spintex Road (Papaye) and end at Mantse Agbona in Jamestown.



Speaking at the launch in Accra, Mr. Henri Senyo Penni, General Manager of Medivents, the organisers of the marathon, revealed a total prize pot of more than GHC 50,000 would be shared among the top 10 athletes in both the male and female categories.



He stated that there would be certificates and medals given to athletes who would be able to finish the 21km race in both the male and female categories.



"We are delighted to begin this marathon, which is the first of its kind, and we urge all to partake to make the race successful. We thank our sponsors for believing in our brand and we are hopeful of delivering a superb marathon come July 30," he said.



He further disclosed that top artistes would thrill patrons with some good music at the finish point at Mantse Agbona.



Mr. Sam Aryeh, the Organising Secretary of the Ghana Athletics Association, lauded the organisers for attaining the gold status for this race.



"The organisers of the marathon have good credibility and I assure athletes that prizes would be redeemed and the GAA has certified all the routes to be used," he said.



He wished the athletes luck in the upcoming race and assured them that their participation would be recognised by the athletics body.



Nii Quao Donkor II, the Asere Tsono Mantse and a representative of the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) said the marathon was a great addition to the activities marking Homowo and it was fully backed by the Council.



"The GTC is happy to be part of the organisation of the marathon. It is indeed a historic one as it is the first one to be held as a part of the Homowo celebrations.



"Homowo Festival promotes peace and unity, just like sports, and we are pleased with the addition and convinced that it would be very successful," he said.



Sponsors of the maiden event of the marathon include HD+, Allied Consortiums, Indomie, MyBetAfrica, Goil, Ethiopian Airlines, Asky Airlines, among other media partners.