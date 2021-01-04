Press Releases of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: First Sky Group

First Sky Group to fund the establishment of Kidney Transplant Center at Korle-Bu

Eric Seddy Kutortse, Chairman and Founder of First Sky Group

Chairman and Founder of First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse has disclosed his organisation’s intension to fund the establishment of a historic Kidney Transplant Centre at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital before long in order to save lives of persons with the disease who are compelled to travel outside the country for treatment.



According to Mr. Kutortse whose company has since 2016 been supporting some patients in the Dialysis Unit with an amount of GH¢15,000,000, the decision forms part of the outfit’s resolve to extend benevolence to the less privileged.



“We pray that God makes this life-saving intervention a reality,” he noted with optimism while stressing that the various social responsibilities being undertaken by the institution will be well executed.



Kutortse made the statement during his address at the organisation’s 18th Annual Thanksgiving Anniversary held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre over the weekend.



Touting the blessings of God upon his organization, the business mogul revealed that despite the challenges the company may have faced in the last couple of months, there has been significant progress as six new subsidiaries were added to the catalogue last year.



Serene Insurance Company Limited, one of the subsidiaries, he said, was fully capitalized. What makes it epic, he asseverated, was the fact that it achieved the feet a year before the deadline set by the National Insurance Commission for Insurance Companies in Ghana to meet its minimum capital of fifty million Ghana Cedis (GH¢50,000,000).



“We are resolved to see ourselves not just as a business but a tool in the hands of God for the upliftment of humanity and bringing hope where darkness prevails,” he mentioned.



He also acknowledged the unflinching support from executives and staff of the company.



The event was attended by some dignitaries including the General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams; Supreme Court Judge, Justice Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse; and immediate past chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah.

