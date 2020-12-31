Press Releases of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: First Sky Group

First Sky Group celebrates 18 years in business

Official artwork for the event

The First Sky Group has lined up two activities to commemorate its 18th anniversary beginning from Friday, January 1, 2021.



Themed ‘Behold, I Do a New Thing’, the first activity which is ‘Prayer Night’ is scheduled to take place at the Dome, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) at 8 pm.



A Thanksgiving Service follows on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 9.30 am at AICC as well.



According to management, all COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

