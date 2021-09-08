First Lady pledges support to Hasaacas Ladies Football Club

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Hasaacas Ladies have paid a courtesy call on the First Lady



• Mrs Akufo-Addo has pledged her support to the club



• Hasaacas Ladies recently won the WAFU Zone ‘B’ Women’s Champions League





Hasaacas Ladies Football Club have presented their trophy to Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who has pledged her support to the female footballers.



The Club who recently won the WAFU Zone ‘B’ Women’s Champions League tournament in Abidjan have been congratulated for their remarkable performance.



Mrs Akufo-Addo in a post sighted by GhanaWeb on her Instagram page wrote: “It was delightful to meet the brilliant young women who make up the Hasaacas Ladies Football Club as well as their management team. They came top at the just ended WAFU Women’s Championship and came to show me their glistening trophies. I pledged my support to them and encouraged them to keep making us proud."



Hasaacas Ladies in the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone ‘B’ Women’s Champions League tournament defeated Nigeria's Rivers Angels by three goals to one to lift the trophy.



See the First Lady’s post below:





