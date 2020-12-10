Press Releases of Thursday, 10 December 2020

First 30 medical students graduate from Family Health Medical School

The graduates from Family Health Medical School

The first 30 group of medical students have successfully completed their Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) at the premier private medical school in West Africa, Family Health Medical School FHMS at Teshie, opposite Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Center, Accra.



Family Health Medical School is Ghana's premier private medical school that provides student-centered learning strategies that promote smart-learning among the students.



Family Health Medical School (FHMS), is the medical wing borne from Family Health Hospital, which started from a garage at 51 Guggisberg Street, Korle But in 1997 as a diagnostic centre. It was later moved to Zoti road in a rented premise and now to its permanent location at Teshie, directly opposite the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.



Family Health Specialist Hospital have modern facilities such as a convertible anatomage and telemedicine; various laboratories and lecture halls.

The Founder of Family Health University College, and the President for Family Health Medical School, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume in his ddress, congratulated the pioneer graduands for making the school proud. "We thank you for demonstrating trust and confidence in our ability to offer you world class medical education".



He said the school has adopted an effective pedagogical strategy which supports lively student discussions instead of the traditional didactic lectures. This Prof. Yao Kwawukume indicated, is a collaborative approach to learning that helps students to apply their knowledge to solve complex problems; and encourage students to think deeply, ask questions, defend their assertions, and determine the merit of other ideas.



The school he revealed, has introduced French language and sign language into teaching to equip students to interact with french-speaking patients and patients with speech and hearing disabilities.



"We believe that our job, as medical educators, is to reinforce student learning and to nurture lifetime learners. If we fail to be innovative, we will stifle our own growth as professors and lecturers, and also possibly stifle our students’ learning".



Prof. Kwawukume averred that, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, management deployed user-friendly, accessible and affordable online teaching and learning applications to ensure that students’ academic work was not disrupted.



The faculty and students he mentioned, were given adequate training in the use of the e-learning applications by the I.T. staff of the Institution.

"All foreign students of the Family Health Medical School participated fully in the e-learning process, and a hotline was established to receive and address complaints/queries from both local and foreign students".



According to Prof. Yao Kwawukume, as part of their determination to maintain academic excellence, has engaged a large number of notable Professors, Senior Lecturers, and Clinical Consultants whose services have contributed to the success of graduands.



"At Family Health Medical School, students begin their clinical experience from their first year, at the Family Health Specialist Hospital, which is located on the campus. This is one of the main advantages of Family Health Medical School, the only private medical school with its own hospital working 24-hours all year round".



The Guest of Honor, Rev. Prof. P. F. Ayeh-Kumi, Provost, CHS reminded the graduands that as first graduates of the great college, they have a lot to prove within the healthcare sector.



"You have to make the College proud by excelling at your profession and working hard to create a platform for other graduates from your institution. As you work towards your goals and dreams, do not hesitate to take opportunities for further studies along the way and surround yourselves with people and materials that will help you to expand your level of thinking and practice".



As part of their academic programme at Level 400, graduating students undertook a Ccmmunity health screening project at Teshie (Lenshie Quarters in Ledzokuku and Adedenkpo); and also, at Tambushie in Labadi.



The students met and interacted with the chiefs and members of the communities. The health screening project, which gained wide media coverage, was accepted by the chiefs and people of Teshie and since then, our students continue to replicate it in our neighbouring communities each year.



Speaking on behalf of the FHMS Cclass of 2020, Sharon Nana Yaa Gyasi-Dankyira expresses gratitude to Pro Enyonam Yao Kwawukume and Wife, Dr. Susu B. Kwawukume for creating great opportunities for them.



"We know this is the beginning of greater heights for this noble institution. It is a great honour to have been students within its walls. We have gained more than just knowledge_we overcome our doubts as fears. We have made considerable strides into our future endeavours to become outstanding doctors.







