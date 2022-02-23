Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan grateful to Sassuolo ahead of Serie A clash this weekend

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan is grateful to his former employers, Sassuolo for the important role played in his career.



Duncan featured for Sassuolo between 2016 and 2020 before his move to fellow Serie A club, Fiorentina.



Speaking ahead of their clash on Saturday, the 28-year-old thanked Sassuolo for making him the player he is at the moment.



"No, I can't really say that it will be a match like any other. I've been there for many years. in Sassuolo and I really enjoyed it, we achieved important results, they always made me feel at home, in the family. I will always thank them for what they have done for me," he said.



Duncan has been on top form for the Viola, featuring 21 times and scoring 1 goal in Serie A.