Finish giant HJK Helsinki push to sign Malik Abubakari from FF Malmo

Sports News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Finish top-flight giant, HJK Helsinki is leading the race to secure the signing of Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari.



The player joined Swedish giant Malmo FF from Portuguese Moreirense in the summer of 2021.



Although he had a tough time settling in, the forward has managed to do just that in the last six months.



Unfortunately, he is yet to command a starting place in the first eleven. From the 36 appearances, he has made for Malmo FF, Malik Abubakari has only scored six goals.



Now struggling to get regular playing time in Sweden, his club has opened the doors to get him a loan deal.



From the numerous clubs after the signature of the talented youngster, sources have confirmed that Finish giant HJK Helsinki is leading the race.



The club according to reports is pushing to complete the deal in the new few weeks.