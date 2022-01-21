Find out how much Milovan Rajevac will pay GFA if he resigns

Black Stars resignation would cost Milovan Rajevac US$200k



Ghanaians demand Milovan Rajevac’s sacking after Black Stars AFCON failure



GFA meet Sports Ministry to discuss Milovan Rajevac's future



Ghanaians have shared their frustrations with the Black Stars following the team's elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with just a point in a group that had Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.



Many are pointing fingers at the head coach, Milovan Rajevac, who they believe is unfit to lead the team back to its glory days.



In the three games played, Ghana lost to Morocco, drew with Gabon before losing to Comoros, a loss that sent the Black Stars packing.



Some want the Serbian sacked after the disgraceful performance in Cameroon. Others would want to see the manager walk away.



However, parts of Milo's contract posted by Joy News reporter, Muftawu Nabila Abdulai, show the manager will incur a cost of US$200,000 if he resigns.



Speaking after Ghana's defeat to Comoros, the 68-year-old insisted that he will not resign.



“I will not resign because I came to take this team to the World Cup,” Milovan Rajevac said after the game.



The Black Stars will know their Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers playoffs opponents next month before the game in March.



Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has told the Ghana Football Association to fire the coach following a meeting on Friday, January 21, 2022.



The report further shows the GFA is unwilling to dismiss the expatriate and a forced dismissal by the Ministry will lead to charges from FIFA.



This is because only associations have the ultimate right to axe a national team coach. Although, the ministry pays the salary.



Below is Muftawu Nabila Abdulai tweet



The point of dispute at this crunch meeting btn the Ministry of Sports & the Ghana FA is the future of the coach.



Govt wants to see the back of the coach 100%



Ghana FA wants coach maintained (as reiterated by FA Prez)



FIFA says only FA can sack coach.



But Govt pays the coach. pic.twitter.com/QC1FYEPVaQ