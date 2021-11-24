Find confidence in the never say die spirit- Opare Addo tells Hearts fans

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021
Opare Addo urges Hearts fans to stick to the team despite poor start to the season
Opare Addo confirms Gladson Awako has resumed full training
Hearts Oak are in the bottom place of the table after frustrating start in the GPL
Hearts of Oak communications director, Kwame Opare Addo has called on the fans to draw strength from the club's slogan 'Never Say Die' amidst the team's poor form.
The reigning champions have an unwanted start to the title defense season with amassing just three points out of a possible 12 and thus finds themselves in the relegation zone.
The club's difficult start has cast doubt over the team defending the title they won last season.
Reacting to the challenging moment the club finds itself, Opare Addo urged the fans not to give up on the team.
“With where have reached, this is not the time to lose hope. We know this is not the kind of results we want but we should not lose hope. Let’s find confidence in our ‘never say die' spirit and continue to support the team…We must offer maximum support, that shows you are with the club whether good time or bad time.” he said in audio aired on Silver TV
Opare confirmed that Gladson Awako, who was excused by the club in September has resumed training.
“Awako joined training today and he will continue with the training tomorrow as well. So he back to training and then he is doing well and then we hope things will go on well” he added
Hearts of Oak on Sunday, November 28 will look to end their five matches winless run in all competition as they face JS Saoura from Algeria in the CAF Confederations cup.