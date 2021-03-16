BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Filling station sell water as fuel to cars for Abeokuta Nigeria, explain why e happun

Di fake fuel video dey trend for social media

Fatgbems filling station wey don go viral for social media video for selling water instead of petrol to customers, don come out to beg.



Di video wey dey trend for social media show wia some customers dey lament and accuse di filling station of cheating - di video also show wia some car owners dey check dia vehicles dey find how to comot di water from dia engine.



But di management of Fatgbems filling station for di statement wey dem bring out tok say wetin make dia nozzle pump water instead of fuel na because of "water overflow into one of di station storage tanks."



According to di statement, "Fatgbems go like tok am again sey di unfortunate incident dey against as we dey take do business as we no go use our mind sell low quality products to our customers.



"We wan beg our customers and di general public to calm down; because we dey take actions to address all di complains of our customers wey di incident affect."



Dis incident happun on di 14th of March for Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria within di same period wen fuel price hike bin happun for some filling station across di kontri.



Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation don insist say dem no increase price of petrol dis month.



NNPC clarify dis mata afta di Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) bin publish one new petrol pricing template for dia website on Thursday.



Di issue of adulterated fuel no dey new for Nigeria, dey dey happun mostly during scarcity.



For dis "Fatgbems selling water" mata, inside di viral video, some cars engine breakdown shortly after dem buy di fake fuel.