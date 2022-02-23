Fight against Ryan Garcia is my biggest opportunity - Gameboy

Boxing News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Former International Boxing Organisation (IBO) lightweight champion, Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe, has described his fight against undefeated Ryan Garcia as a perfect opportunity to showcase his talent to the boxing world.



The Ghanaian boxer who will be making his return to the ring on April 9 after 2-years in a world title eliminator disclosed to Graphic Sports that he is optimistic about handing his American opponent his first defeat.



“I have the biggest opportunity to make a name for myself and I’m ready to take it against one of the best fighters in the division. Ryan Garcia is a tough boxer and I want to thank him for the courage to fight me but I am definitely returning home as the winner,” assured Tagoe.



The lightweight boxer is expected to come up against one of the sport’s most promising young boxers who is considered the next big thing in the lightweight division.



Tagoe, who last fought in the United States in November 2020 and won a majority decision over Mason Menard, will have to dig deep to defeat Garcia, who will also be competing for the first time since smashing Luke Campbell in January 2020.