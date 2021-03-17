Press Releases of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Fidelity Bank Ghana

Fidelity‌ ‌Bank‌ ‌extends‌ ‌support‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌Ghana‌ ‌Infectious‌ ‌Disease‌ ‌Centre‌ ‌

Donations to GIDC and Kaneshie Polyclinic

Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited has donated items of need to the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre at the Ga East Municipal Hospital to support the treatment of patients in the wake of the continued spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.



The supplies, consisting of bed sheets, pillow cases, gum boots, blankets and desktop computers are to support the smooth running of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre as they treat more patients.



While presenting the items to the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre, Owusu Boahen, Human Resources Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana, said, “Fidelity Bank is a major stakeholder of this centre and as COVID-19 infections continue to increase in Ghana, we deemed it appropriate to offer additional support to the facility.



Fidelity is committed to the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and we will continue to support individuals and organizations who are at the forefront of combating this pandemic.”



“We want to congratulate all doctors, nurses and other frontline workers who are working tirelessly to contain the spread of the virus. There is still more work to be done and we encourage all Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols in order to eradicate COVID-19 in Ghana,” he added.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre, Dr. Joseph Oliver-Commey, Ag. Medical Director of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre, said: “These items are very valuable to our operations.



We are grateful to Fidelity Bank Ghana for their support and we call on other organizations to support the Centre to effectively fight COVID-19.”



In 2020, the Bank partnered with the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector and supported the construction of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre with a donation of GH¢1,000,000.



They also donated over 3,000 PPEs to the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi and GH¢30,000 worth of PPEs to the Kumasi South Hospital.



Fidelity Bank in the last quarter of 2020 also introduced an auto loan package for members of the Ghana Medical Association who have been at the forefront of the pandemic. The auto loan package provides the members of the Ghana Medical Association with access to brand new vehicles from selected auto dealers at exceptional rates.



Additionally, in furtherance of its health-focused corporate social responsibility initiatives, Fidelity Bank donated GHC10,000 to the Kaneshie Polyclinic to help the facility organize its Community Wellness Clinic Outreach to promote health and to prevent diseases.



The Kaneshie Polyclinic is a major government facility that provides healthcare for the people of Okaikoi South and other nearby towns.



The GHC10,000 support from Fidelity Bank will be used to procure medical supplies and to provide valuable medical guidance and treatment in the areas of mental health, tuberculosis, HIV, family planning, hypertension and diabetes, among others.



Fidelity’s continuous support to the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre and other medical facilities like the Kaneshie Polyclinic, is part of the Bank’s “Together We’re More” brand promise that views success as a collaborative effort among key stakeholders working together towards a greater good.



Indeed, Fidelity has demonstrated that it is committed towards the general well-being of Ghanaians through its social impact programmes.