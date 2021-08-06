Festus Arthur joins English fourth-tier side Barrow AFC on loan

Sports News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender, Festus Arthur, has joined English League Two club Barrow AFC on a season-long loan.



He has agreed to represent the Barrow until the season of the season, parting ways temporarily with Championship outfit, Hull City.



“He’s big, he’s mobile, he can play in a couple of positions, he’s a talented footballer and I think he’s a good acquisition for our squad,” Bluebirds boss Mark Cooper told the club’s website.



“I watched him at Stockport, and I liked him. We had a little nibble at him when I was at Forest Green, but he was out of our reach really and he went to Hull, so I have kept track of him from then.



“It’s the right time for us because we’ve had an injury with James Jones and he’s still not right, and we’re probably a little bit light in the defensive area of the pitch, so it seemed sensible to bring one in.



The 21-year-old Hamburg-born is expected to help Barrow achieve their aim of moving up to the third-tier this season.



He started his career at Stockport and rose through the ranks to become a first-team before joining Hull City for an undisclosed fee in 2020.



Last year was a difficult one for him as he made just two appearances across all competitions.