Fenerbahce keen on signing Andre Ayew as club bids to win Turkish Super Lig next season

Sports News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Turkish Super Lig side, Fenerbahce are keen on signing Andre Ayew as the club aims to conquer the division next season.



The club last won the Super Lig title at the end of the 2013/2014 season. Since then, it has been try and error for close to a decade.



Last season, the club had an impressive campaign but poor performances leading to the climax of the season saw the team miss out on emerging as champions.



Eager to reclaim lost glory by winning next season’s Turkish Super Lig title, Fenerbahce has decided to reinforce their squad in the summer transfer window.



One name on the wishlist of the club is Andre Ayew. The Ghana international had a decent campaign with the side in the 2018/2019 season but was not signed permanently at the end of his loan spell.



After making a name for himself at Swansea City, Fenerbahce are now eager to land the signature of the Black Stars captain.



Sources say moves are being made for discussions to commence with his agent for a deal to be agreed on soon.



