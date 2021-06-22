Fenerbache leads race to sign Ghana winger Joseph Painstil

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Turkish giants Fenerbache are leading the race to sign Ghanaian winger Joseph Painstil, GHANASoccernet.com can report.



The 23-year-old has been a target of the Yellow Caneries following his splendid campaign with rivals Ankaragucu last season.



Painstil scored 11 goals from 33 appearances as he successfully completed his loan campaign with the relegated club.



GHANASoccernet.com can report that Fenerbache is ready to meet the winger's value of 2.5 million Euros.



Genk has recalled the player to start preseason ahead of the upcoming Jupiler Pro League season.



However, should the Turkish outfit meet the demands of Genk, the former Belgium champions could part ways with the winger.



Painstil joined Genk in 2018 from Tema Youth, helping the club to the league title before joining Ankaragucu last season on loan.