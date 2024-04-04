Females in Tech award Executive Secretary of National Council on Persons with Disability

Technology & Innovation of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: Benjamin Nii-Lartey Ayiku, Contributor

Females in Tech (FEMITECH), an association of women in the Technological sector has honoured the Executive Secretary of the National Council on Persons with Disability, Lawyer Esther Akua Gyamfi with a prestigious award.



The accolade acknowledges her contributions to inclusion, women’s empowerment, and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities, particularly in the digital realm.



She was one of three distinguished women awarded at the Females in Tech conference 2024, held in Accra recently to mark this year's International Women's Day.



Her leadership was instrumental in the development of various initiatives aimed at promoting digital inclusion and enhancing the employability skills of persons with disabilities. Notably, she played a pivotal role in crafting of the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project, which advocates for ICT training for independent living and the resourcing of some schools for persons with disabilities.



Furthermore, Lawyer Akua Gyamfi led efforts to integrate disability mainstreaming into the Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework (MTNDPF) 2022-2025, ensuring inclusivity in the national development agenda. She also facilitated the creation of guidelines for training and testing drivers with disabilities, which provides a comprehensive framework for training, testing, and licensing of drivers with disabilities.



Under her leadership, National Disability Disaster Risk Management Guideline was developed, providing a framework for disaster response organizations to navigate various phases of disaster management effectively.



The FEMITECH Conference is an annual event that seeks to bring together women of diverse backgrounds in the field of ICT to share knowledge on new and emerging trends in the technological sector. It also aims to connect, inspire, and catalyze collective efforts to act for a more inclusive, sustainable, and innovative ICT ecosystem. The theme for this year was “Inspire Inclusion”.



This year’s conference was the second edition. At the first edition last year, five women were awarded.