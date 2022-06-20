You are here: HomeSports2022 06 20Article 1564568

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

‘Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan is the best talent in Ghana’ – Italian consul to Ghana

Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan with Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan with Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone

Italian consul to Ghana Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone says AS Roma wonder-kid Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan is Ghana’s best talent.

The Italian consul to Ghana Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone recently called for AS Roma and Asante Kotoko to play a friendly game after the Porcupine Warriors won the Ghana Premier League title.

According to him, the 19-year-old Ghanaian versatile forward is the best talent for the 2021-22 season after his breakthrough season in Italy.

“FelixAfenaGyan Ghana’s best talent for the 21/22 season Just my Son ❤️ #CalcioTradeBall2022”, he Tweeted.

Afena Ohene-Gyan scored two goals in 17 league matches for the UEFA Europa Conference League winners and helped Ghana qualify for the 2022 World Cup tournament.

