Sports News of Friday, 22 July 2022

footballghana.com

Felix Afena-Gyan to replace Christian Benteke at Crystal Palace - Reports

Ghana and AS Roma youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan is being considered to replace Christian Benteke who is expected to leave Crystal Palace this summer.

According to reports from Italy, the Eagles are considering a €12m (£10.2m) bid for the 19-year-old.

Afena-Gyan, who has huge potential and could be a great long-term option on Patrick Vieira’s side recently extended his stay with Roma after successful negotiations.

He has scored two goals in 22 appearances for the Giallorossi since making his first-team debut last October.

Benteke, who still has a year left on his contract at Palace, scored four goals last season in the English Premier League.

The Belgium international has played for the London-based side since 2016 when the club paid 31.2 million euros for him. So far, he has made 177 appearances for the London club, scoring 37 goals.

Afena-Gyan made his Ghana debut in March, helping the Black Stars to qualify for this year's World Cup by overcoming Nigeria in a two-legged play-off.

He scored his first international goal against Madagascar last month and has featured in six games.

