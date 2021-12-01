Felix Afena-Gyan tests positive for COVID-19 - Roma Statement

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana’s wonder kid with AS Roma In Italy Felix Afena-Gyan has tested positive for COVID-19.



This was announced in a post shared on his club’s official social media handles.



The club’s official statement said the player has been vaccinated and is doing fine.



However, he has begun self-isolating at home.



Afena-Gyan gained popularity after coming on in the dying embers of AS Roma game against Genoa and scoring two late goals.



The Club’s statement read:



"The club can confirm that, following the latest round of molecular testing involving the first team squad, forward Felix Afena-Gyan has returned a positive test for COVID-19.



"The relevant health authorities have immediately been informed.



"The player, who has been vaccinated, is doing fine and has now begun isolating at home."