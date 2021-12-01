Felix Afena-Gyan tests positive for COVID-19 - Roma Statement

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021
Source: mynewsgh.com
Ghana’s wonder kid with AS Roma In Italy Felix Afena-Gyan has tested positive for COVID-19.
This was announced in a post shared on his club’s official social media handles.
The club’s official statement said the player has been vaccinated and is doing fine.
However, he has begun self-isolating at home.
Afena-Gyan gained popularity after coming on in the dying embers of AS Roma game against Genoa and scoring two late goals.
The Club’s statement read:
"The club can confirm that, following the latest round of molecular testing involving the first team squad, forward Felix Afena-Gyan has returned a positive test for COVID-19.
"The relevant health authorities have immediately been informed.
"The player, who has been vaccinated, is doing fine and has now begun isolating at home."