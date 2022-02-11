Felix Afena-Gyan supports Roma Primavera at Tre Fontane

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

After taking the field in the last minutes of Inter-Roma, a match that Inter qualified for the Italian Cup quarter-finals, Felix took advantage of the day off this morning to go and encourage his old Primavera teammates.



De Rossi's squad is competing against Genoa's peers in the 14th matchday of the Primavera 1 tournament. During the warm-up, Felix took the field to meet his former teammates. Ebrima Darboe, a Roma midfielder, was also in the stands during the game.



The 19-year-old ended January as the fastest player seeing off competition from Italy international Ciro Immobile and Ecuadorian Juan Cuadrado.



After making his debut later in the year 2021, Afena-Gyan was highly useful in the month of January, starting games against Juventus, Cagliari, and Lecce.



The talented attacker clocked 35.6 km/h, knocking out Lazio's Ciro Immobile (35.3 km/h) and Juventus' Juan Cuadrado (33.4 km/h).