Felix Afena-Gyan signs mega deal with Puma

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afena-Gyan scores brace as Roma beat Genoa in Serie A



Afena-Gyan sets record with brace against Genoa



Afena-Gyana makes Roma debut against Cagliari





German sportswear giant, Puma has signed Ghanaian youngster, Felix Afena Gyan as the official kits sponsor for the the player.



Gyan's agency, Arthur legacy via their twitter page announced the new deal. However, the announcement did not capture the duration of the contract.



"Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan is the new member of the @PUMA family. Congratulations @ohenegyanfelix9 @OliverArthurALS," the tweet by Gyan's agency reads.



The AS Roma forward gained prominence on his second appearance for the Italian side when he scored a brace against Genoa in November, 2021.



He then became the first player born in 2003 to score in the Serie A.



The 19-year-old joined Roma youth in the first quarter of 2021 and is now a first team member after gaining promotion by manager Jose Mourinho.



Mourinho handed Gyan his Roma debut in the club's 2-1 win over Cagliari on October 27, 2021.



Afena-Gyan since made a total of 13 appearances in all competition for AS Roma this season.



