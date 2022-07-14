Felix Afena-Gyan shows Roma's strong mentality in victory against Sunderland

Sports News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Roma's second preseason win came after the capital club defeated Sunderland 2-0 earlier in the afternoon on Wednesday.



Felix Afena-Gyan scored Roma's first goal, which was quickly followed by Zaniolo's strike in the box.



The Black Stars attacker spoke to Roma's official media immediately after the game, describing the team's competitive spirit.



“This was a good game after playing the first game at home,” said Felix.



“We have a strong mentality and wanted to win. If we keep playing like this, we can win every game,” he added.



“I always try to give my best to score every time I have an opportunity, like that. I must keep working hard,”



The 19-year-old made his professional debut on 27 October 2021, against Cagliari.



Felix Afena-Gyan extended his contract with the UEFA Conference League champions until 2026 ending speculations about a departure from the capital club.