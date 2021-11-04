'Felix Afena-Gyan should not be rushed' - Prince Tagoe reacts to Black Stars call-up

• Prince Tagoe says Felix Afena-Gyan should not be rushed into the Black Stars



• Tagoe scored seven goals for the Black Stars in thirty-six appearances



• A total of 28 players have been invited to camp



Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe, has advised the leadership of the Ghana Football Association not to rush teenager Felix Afena-Gyan into the senior national team.



The 18-year-old AS Roma striker has been handed a maiden Black Stars call-up ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Walias of Ethiopia and Bafana Bafana of South Africa.



Ghana will take on Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11 before facing South Africa on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast stadium.



Reacting to the call-up of the 18-year-old, Prince Tagoe stated that Felix should be allowed to mature more in the Italian Serie A before being included in the Black Stars.



"Felix is a good lad obviously but we should not rush him. This is not a friendly match but crucial World Cup qualifiers. Just a small issue can destabilize him. Let's leave him to find his feet at Roma. We can invite him later," the ex-Ghana striker said on Angel TV.



