Felix Afena-Gyan set to replace injured Tammy Abraham against Sassuolo

Sports News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Tammy Abraham is not at his best, but there is optimism that he will be back on the pitch soon for the next championship encounter against Sassuolo.



The Englishman was suspected of having a muscular injury during Tuesday's Italian Cup encounter against Inter: these are the most recent updates on his condition.



Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan is set to take Tammy Abraham's place in the lineup against Sassuolo.



Afena Gyan came in against Inter in the final minutes, but also in the league we saw more often the young Giallorossi talent rather than the former Genoa.



If Abraham fails to recover for the match against Sassuolo, at that point there could really be a new chance for the young Afena-Gyan, currently ahead of Shomurodov.