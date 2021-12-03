Felix Afena-Gyan’s stunner against Genoa in contention for Serie A goal of the month

Sports News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Felix Afena-Gyan is favourite to win his first award as his stunner against Genoa has been nominated for Serie A goal of the month for November.



Gyan scored a brace against Genoa after coming on as a substitute in the 75th minute to secure AS Roma an important victory after two successive defeats in the league.



His second goal was a piece of ingenuity as he pounced on an interception from a Genoa defender and curled the ball into the right top corner from about 25 yards.



The 18-year-old is competing against Napoli forward Dries Mertens, Fiorentina midfielder Riccardo Saponara and Kieta Balde of Cagliari.



Afena-Gyan missed Roma's 0-1 defeat to Bologna in midweek due to a positive Covid test and will be absent this weekend when the Giallorossi takes on Inter.



Roma have said that Afena-Gyan is responding well to treatment.



TWI NEWS



Also, watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



