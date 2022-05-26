Felix Afena Gyan reacts to UEFA Conference League glory with AS Roma

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan is delighted to have won his first career trophy with AS Roma.



The Italian side clinched the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League title after defeating Dutch side Feyenoord in the final played in Tirana in Albania on Wednesday night.



Nicolo Zaniolo's only goal in the first half ensured Roma won their first-ever European title in the club's history.



Former Manchester United, Tottenham, and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has become the first manager in history to win all three major European trophies: the Champions League, Europa League, and Uefa Cup.



The Ghana international who did not feature in the game for Roma was full of joy and happiness after the game.



Felix Afena Gyan has become the youngster Ghanaian to win a European title at age 19.



He has had a remarkable story since moving from Ghana three years ago to join As Roma making his debut for the senior side in 2021.



Felix Afena Gyan is expected to be named in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic next month.





