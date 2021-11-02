Felix Afena-Gyan reacts to AS Roma's defeat to AC Milan

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian teenager, Felix Afena-Gyan, is disappointed in AS Roma’s matchday eleven defeat to AC Milan on Sunday, October 31, 2021.



Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 400th league goal ensured that the Rossoneris beat AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico with Ivorian international Franck Kessie scoring the decisive goal on the day.



Afena-Gyan who came in as a second-half substitute to replace Henrikh Mkhitaryan said he was disappointed that they couldn’t win the game.



The youngster took to his Twitter page to express his disappointments in their home defeat to AC Milan.



"Difficult game last night. Thanks to the fans for their amazing support. We will bounce back," Gyan wrote on Twitter after the game.



