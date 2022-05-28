Felix Afena-Gyan presents Europa Conference League medal to his mother

Sports News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana and AS Roma striker, Felix Afena-Gyan has presented the Europa Conference League medal he won to his mother following his arrival on Friday night.



The AS Roma youngster was met at the Airport by his proud mother, Juliet Adubea.



The youngster was part of the AS Roma team that travelled to Tirana, Albania to beat Feyenoord and win the tournament in its inaugural year.



In a heartwarming moment, the 19-year-old shared his glory with his mother as he touched down for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Afena-Gyan was named in coach Otto Addo's 33-man squad for the games against Madagascar and the Central African Republic.



He will also travel to Japan for the Kirin Cup tournament, where Ghana plays hosts Japan and Chile in pre-World Cup preparatory games.



Afena-Gyan will join his teammates for training today before leaving for Cape Coast to continue preparations.



The young forward is enjoying a fairytale year, having risen from the youth team of AS Roma to a first-team player for the Black Stars.