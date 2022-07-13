Felix Afena-Gyan nets opening goal for AS Roma in 2-0 win against Sunderland

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Felix Afena-Gyan scored with a sublime finish for his AS Roma side on Wednesday when the team defeated Sunderland 2-0.



The Italian Serie A club this morning engaged the team from England in a pre-season-friendly game.



Prior to kick-off, Felix Afena-Gyan missed out on a starting role but earned a place on the bench.



At halftime when the scoreline was barren, AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho made wholesale changes and introduced the talented Black Stars teenager into the game.



Having replaced experienced winger Stephan El Shaarawy, the Ghana rising star went on to score the opening goal of the game in the 75th minute.



Five minutes later, Nicolo Zaniloa grabbed the second goal to seal a 2-0 win for AS Roma against Sunderland.



Watch Felix Afena-Gyan’s sublime goal in the friendly below:



