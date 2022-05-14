Felix Afena-Gyan models in new AS Roma jersey for next season

Sports News of Saturday, 14 May 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan dazzled as Italian giants AS Roma unveiled their new home kits for the 2022/23 campaign.
The 19-year-old joined his teammates in outdooring the predominantly carmine-coloured jersey which was released this week.
The jersey was produced by sports kit manufacturers New Balance and will be used by the club next season.
Felix Afena-Gyan is having a breakthrough campaign in Italy after making his first-team debut late last year.
The teen sensation played his first game against Cagliari in the Serie A in November last year and followed that with a brace against Genoa a week later.
He has since been a part of Jose Mourinho's team, playing a role in their route to the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League final.
Afena-Gyan has made 17 Serie A appearances this season and reports indicate he might request a loan to join Sassuolo next season.
His outstanding displays earned him his first Black Stars invite and he featured as Ghana-edged Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup.
