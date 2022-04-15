Felix Afena-Gyan features as AS Roma thump Bodo/Glimt to reach ECL semi-finals

Sports News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan climbed off the bench to help AS Roma thrash Bodo/Glimt and progress to the last four of the UEFA Europa Conference League.



The 19-year-old forward replaced Nicolo Zaniolo at the hour mark as Roma defeated the Norwegian giants 4-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.



Having lost the first leg 2-1 in Norway, the Italian giants got off to a great start after Tammy Abraham broke the deadlock in the fifth minute.



Nicolo Zaniolo doubled the lead 18 minutes later before adding his second to complete a first-half brace and mauling from the Giallorossis.



After the break, the Italian forward completed his hat-trick before he was replaced by Afena-Gyan.



The Ghanaian youngster stretched Bodo's defense but was unlucky to be on the scoresheet.



Meanwhile, compatriot Gilbert Koomson started and lasted 73 minutes for the visitors as he continues his impressive campaign with the Norwegian outfit.



Felix Afena-Gyan and his Roma side will next face Daniel Amartey's Leicester City in the semi-finals of the competition.