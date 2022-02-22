Felix Afena-Gyan exploited chances against Verona

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

One might think that there is at least one hidden opportunity behind every challenge. And Felix Afena-Gyan has so far been able to understand nearly all of them.



He did not allow himself to be overwhelmed by popularity when anybody else would have, and, in accordance with Roma and on Mourinho's suggestion, he declined the call-up to the African Cup and continued to work with determination following his initial star impact. Given the absences, fate offered him a new opportunity against Verona.



El Shaarawy was expected to start, but the Pharaoh's injury allowed the youngster to take the field alongside Abraham. Felix did not enter the locker room on tiptoe, he swept away the existing hierarchies, putting behind him last season's striker, Borja Mayoral and a footballer who at the beginning of the season was paid 18 million euros, that is, Shomurodov.



Mourinho likes the young attacker both for the speed he knows how to express in the open field and for the ability to represent a weapon in the game. Afena-Gyan is, to all intents and purposes, the unpredictability of a team that struggles to build a game, often hitting well-organized opposing defenses.