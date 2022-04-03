Felix Afena-Gyan can be a great footballer – Dan Owusu

Sports News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Dan Owusu has tipped AS Roma striker Felix Afena-Gyan to attain a greater height of his career.



The forward led Black Stars’ attack in the crucial playoff against Nigeria last month where Ghana defeated the Super Eagles on an away goal rule to qualify for the fourth World Cup tournament.



Gyan gave a good account of himself in both legs and has become fans' favourite in the country.



The 19-year-old is expected to be part of the squad for the big tournament in Qatar.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Kotoko star indicated Afena Gyan is an asset for the country considering his performance in the two-legged tie against Nigeria.



“Afena Gyan is not a bad striker and I believe he can be a great player in the future considering his performance at the moment. I was so impressed with his runs, and how he positions himself on the field of play. He just has to maintain himself well to be a top player” he said.



This season, Afena-Gyan has progressed from the Roma U19 team to the senior team, where he works with the renowned Jose Mourinho.



He has two goals in 14 league games.