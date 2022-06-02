Felix Afena-Gyan calls Kudus Mohammed 'Master baller' after Madagascar win

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Afena Gyan scores debut goal for Black Stars



Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan, has labelled colleague midfielder, Kudus Mohammed as a 'master baller'.



The duo were superb in Ghana's 3-0 win over Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



They combined to draw the first blood in the game for the Black Stars. They took their bromance from the pitch to social media.



Afena-Gyan who scored his debut goal in the game took to Twitter to express his joy after scoring for the national team.



"First goal and an important victory. Great feeling @GhanaBlackstars. Cape Coast fans," he tweeted.



The post saw a comment from Kudus which reads, "Striker". Afena-Gyan in reply tweeted 'Master baller'.



Afena-Gyan scored his debut goal and provided an assist in the Black Stars' thumping victory over the Barea.



The 19-year-old who lasted 76 minutes in the game, set up Kudus Mohammed for the opener in the 53rd minute.



He then put himself on the scoresheet to increase the lead three minutes later.



Osman Bukari secured the win with a cool finish with 5 minutes left on the clock.



Ghana have leaped to the top of Group E following the win. The Black Stars, in their second group game, will play as guests to Central Africa Republic on June 5, 2022.



