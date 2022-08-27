Felix Afena-Gyan arrives in Cremona to complete permanent switch to Cremonese from AS Roma

Sports News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Felix Afena-Gyan has arrived in Cremona to complete his move to Serie A newbies, Cremonese.



The 19-year-old will join a permanent deal with the side from AS Roma.



Roma and Cremonese reached an agreement for permanent transfer earlier this week, and the young striker has finally accepted to leave the Italian capital.



Afena-Gyan will undergo medical at Cremonese on Saturday before signing the contract.



Cremonese will pay Roma 6 million euros plus 3 million euros in add-ons.



The impending departure of Afena-Gyan is surprising given that he signed a long-term contract with Roma earlier in the transfer window. He agreed to stay until 2026.



He was expected to leave the club on loan, with Roma intending to replace him with an experienced forward, but the club have decided to sell him.



Afena-Gyan started last season with U-19 team but got promoted to the first team after impressing manager Jose Mourinho.



He made his debut against Cagliari in Serie A in November 2022, before scoring his first two goals in the victory over Genoa.



Afena-Gyan is expected to be named a Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.