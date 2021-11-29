Felix Afena-Gyan a 100% 'Made In Ghana' project- Agent Oliver Arthur

Sports News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

FIFA agent Oliver Arthur has paid glowing to the Ghanaian machinery which scouted, refined and transferred the new kid on the block Felix Afena-Gyan to AS Roma.



This is meant to scuttle comments by Dutch scout Sebastien Arnesen that he spotted the player after just 10 minutes into a game he watched in Ghana.



But the facts remain that the player was picked by a local scout Gideon Attoh of ArthurLegacy Sports during an inter-schools competition in the Brong Ahafo Region.



The 18-year-old has hogged the headlines in recent weeks after scintillating displays for Jose Mourinho's side in the Italian Serie A.



Last week, he climbed off the bench to net a pair of goals which propelled Roma to a 2-0 win at Genoa.



Afena-Gyan becomes the first player born in 2003 to score in Italian top-flight.



