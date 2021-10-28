You are here: HomeSports2021 10 28Article 1390357

Sports News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Felix Afena Gyan: From playing in Ghana-Inter Schools to Serie A in one-year

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Ghana international Felix Afena Gyan Ghana international Felix Afena Gyan

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena Gyan seems to have had an incredible rise to his career just within a short spell after making his professional debut for Seria A side AS Roma on Wednesday, October 27 against Cagliari.

The 18-year-old not long ago was playing in the Inter-Schools in Wenchi earlier this year but currently finds himself among world-class players in Italy.

Afena Gyan was spotted by a football agent, Arthur Legacy while playing in the Brong Ahafo Inter-Schools earlier this year. The agent got impressed and proposed him to clubs in Italy.

AS Roma got interested and sent a rep to watch him further. He was flown to Italy and signed for Roma U-19.

He was an instant hit, scored, and assisted goals in his first game.

It was expected he'd stay for a year or two in the lower before being promoted but was handed his senior debut following his impressive performances.

Jose Mourinho promoted him to the senior team a week ago and on Wednesday, he made his debut for AS Roma vs Cagliari, helping his side come from behind to win 2-1.

From Ghana Inter-Schools to Seria A in one year!!

Felix Afena Gyan thanked Jose Mourinho after making his professional debut for AS Roma.

"First of all, I will like to say thank you to Roma and everyone for the opportunity they gave me. I am very happy," he told AS Roma TV.

"The coach believed in me that's why he sent me to the field and due to that I didn't want to prove him wrong or prove myself wrong."

"So I need to work hard and have a strong mentality and give my best on the field to support the team."