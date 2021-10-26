Felix Aboagye wants club fans to be patient with coach Pitso Mosimane

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Felix Aboagye has called on the fans of Egyptian giants, Al Ahly to exercise patience with trainer Pitso Mosimane as he believes that the latter can develop the club’s performance with time.



The 45-year-old featured for the Egyptian giants between 1993 and 1998 chalking a lot of successes with the club.



In an interview, Felix Aboagye, who is currently the assistant coach of the Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics entreated the fans to be patient with the South African coach.



"Mosimane has distinguished successes, and he deserves the patience of the fans, and he will develop Al-Ahly's performance over time," he said.