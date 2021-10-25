Felix Aboagye hopes to coach Egyptian giants Al Ahly one day

Sports News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Felix Aboagye is hoping to coach Egyptian outfit Al Ahly in the future.



The 45-year-old featured for the Egyptian giants between 1993 and 1998 chalking a lot of successes with the club.



He also had a stint with fellow Egyptian giants Zamalek between 2001 and 2002.



Speaking in an interview, Felix Aboagye who is currently the assistant coach of Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics says he is hoping to coach his former employers one day.



"I remember winning titles with Al-Ahly, and I do not forget the match with Zamalek's withdrawal, and winning the cup at the expense of Mansoura, and I also hope to train Al-Ahly one day as one of the former red team players, and visit Egypt soon," he said.