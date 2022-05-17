Felix Aboagye disappointed in GFA DC over match-fixing ban, vows to appeal decision

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Aduana Stars coach, Felix Aboagye, has denied any involvement in the match-fixing scandal between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies.



The former Inter Allies coach has been handed a 24-month ban by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal.



The former Al Ahly star indicated he is going to appeal the case since he has no knowledge about the match-fixing between the two teams. He claims the verdict has tarnished his hard earn reputation and wants the GFA to reverse the decision.



“My lawyers will appeal the ban. I don’t know anything about match manipulation. I only worked for Inter Allies for three months to save them from relegation so I don’t know why I have been banned. The Disciplinary Committee told me I have been acquitted after the investigation so I’m surprised that I have been implicated in the verdict,” Coach Aboagye told Accra-based Happy FM.



“I haven’t fixed any match so I am very disappointed in the GFA and the Disciplinary Committee. Why are they destroying the name of a legend who has played for the Black Stars? Did I collect anyone’s money? I’m in Dormaa now and I have called Inter Allies. They say they’re also going to appeal,” he added.



Both AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies have been demoted to the second division and also fined Ghc 100,000 for their involvement in the match-fixing scandal.



AshantiGold president Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has been banned from all football-related activities for 10 years whilst CEO of the club Emmanuel Frimpong also gets an eight-year ban.



Some football officials, players of the two clubs have been sanctioned and banned.